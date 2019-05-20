Castleford learning disabilities team given chance to play at Magic Weekend

People with learning disabilities from Castleford and the wider Wakefield area will be taking part in a ground-breaking social inclusion programme this month, hosted at Liverpool’s iconic Anfield Stadium.

The Dacia Magic Weekend, taking place on May 25 and 26, will see teams from the Community Integrated Care Learning Disability Super League represent their clubs and play on the pitch alongside their Super League heroes.

Clubs involved in the Learning Disability Super League have been undertaking specialist training in the past few weeks, with the Castleford Tigers team attending an autism experience simulator, an innovative training session developed to give people an experience of the difficulties faced by people who live with autism.

Weekly training sessions for the Learning Disability Super League players have been taking place at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle in preparation for the big games.

The Community Integrated Care Learning Disability Super League programme aims to promote the development of skills and confidence for people with learning disabilities and create positive experiences for those involved. Magic Weekend will provide one of the biggest ever crowds for a learning disability sport event.

Local care provider Community Integrated Care support over 3,500 people across the England and Scotland who have learning disabilities, mental health concerns, autism and dementia. The charity has a strong presence in Yorkshire and the surrounding areas and will be bringing over 500 of the people they support and their colleagues to the special event taking place over the May bank holiday weekend.

Mark Adams, CEO of Community Integrated Care, said: “This pioneering programme will change the lives of so many people, delivering amazing opportunities for all of the players and memories that will last a lifetime. The initiative will allow the players to stay active, make friends – and represent the clubs that they love. A huge thank you to the Super League, the RFL and all participating clubs for their passion and support of this programme.”