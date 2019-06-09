Castleford Tigers: 12 great pictures from a memorable golden point win against Huddersfield Giants

Photographer Matthew Merrick was there to capture the best of the action on what was a memorable finish to the match at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle.

1. Celebration time Castleford Tigers players celebrate their extra-time success. Matthew Merrick other Buy a Photo

2. Winning kick Peter Mata'utia aims the winning drop-goal. Matthew Merrick other Buy a Photo

3. Drop of cheer Jake Trueman and Jordan Rankin celebrate with drop-goal hero Peter Mata'utia. Matthew Merrick other Buy a Photo

4. Tigers applause Peter Mata'utia applauds the Castleford Tigers fans. Matthew Merrick other Buy a Photo

View more