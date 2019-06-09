Castleford Tigers players celebrate their exciting win over Huddersfield Giants.

Castleford Tigers: 12 great pictures from a memorable golden point win against Huddersfield Giants

Castleford Tigers were back to winning ways in the Betfred Super League in a thrilling extra-time golden point 27-26 victory over Huddersfield Giants.

Photographer Matthew Merrick was there to capture the best of the action on what was a memorable finish to the match at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle.

Castleford Tigers players celebrate their extra-time success.

1. Celebration time

Castleford Tigers players celebrate their extra-time success.
Matthew Merrick
other
Buy a Photo
Peter Mata'utia aims the winning drop-goal.

2. Winning kick

Peter Mata'utia aims the winning drop-goal.
Matthew Merrick
other
Buy a Photo
Jake Trueman and Jordan Rankin celebrate with drop-goal hero Peter Mata'utia.

3. Drop of cheer

Jake Trueman and Jordan Rankin celebrate with drop-goal hero Peter Mata'utia.
Matthew Merrick
other
Buy a Photo
Peter Mata'utia applauds the Castleford Tigers fans.

4. Tigers applause

Peter Mata'utia applauds the Castleford Tigers fans.
Matthew Merrick
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3