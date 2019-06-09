Castleford Tigers: 12 great pictures from a memorable golden point win against Huddersfield Giants
Castleford Tigers were back to winning ways in the Betfred Super League in a thrilling extra-time golden point 27-26 victory over Huddersfield Giants.
Photographer Matthew Merrick was there to capture the best of the action on what was a memorable finish to the match at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle.
1. Celebration time
Castleford Tigers players celebrate their extra-time success.
2. Winning kick
Peter Mata'utia aims the winning drop-goal.
3. Drop of cheer
Jake Trueman and Jordan Rankin celebrate with drop-goal hero Peter Mata'utia.
4. Tigers applause
Peter Mata'utia applauds the Castleford Tigers fans.
