Brad Martin scores Tigers' second try. Picture by Jonathan Gawthorpe.

Powell rested most of his big guns ahead of Saturday’s Betfred Challenge Cup final against St Helens.

Five teenagers made their debut and the team boss felt they performed well under difficult circumstances.

Powell insisted Tigers should not have been made to play six days before Wembley, a decision which was based on them being in action the previous Tuesday - in a match which was cancelled because opponents Huddersfield Giants could not raise a team.

Cheyse Blair on the attack for Tigers. Picture by Jonathan Gawthorpe.

“We gave two points up,” Powell admitted of his side’s fifth successive home defeat.

“But the upside was five players got an opportunity they wouldn’t normally have got and they will have learned a lot.”

Tigers scored three tries, but conceded 12 and the coach added: “It was a pretty big scoreline against us, but there were loads of positives.

“Five debutants is not something you would normally do, but we’ve got a pretty big game on Saturday.

“This season has thrown up a really crazy fixture list and there’s no way I am going to put most of our players for the Challenge Cup final into a game six days before.

“It doesn’t make any sense, so I made that decision and I thought the young players were great.

“They found it tough, which is obvious, but we either had young players out there or players who haven’t played for one, two or three months.

“It was difficult at times and Salford scored a lot of points, but I thought there was a lot to be proud of.

“There were some players in there who are going to be really, really good Super League players - that’s the thing that’s come out of this.”

More - Castleford Tigers: Who are Cain Robb, Caelum Jordan, Jack Sadler, Adam Rusling and Nathan Magee? Introducing FIVE teenagers making their debut against Salford Red DevilsVeteran Australian forward Grant Millington scored Tigers’ opening try on his return from a two-month injury layoff.

It was his only chance to secure a place in the Wembley side and Powell said: “I thought he was good.

“He was always going to be a bit rusty, but he is an important part of the squad and team and he has put himself right in there for selection.”