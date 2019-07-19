Castleford Tigers aiming to be 'pro-actively good'

Castleford Tigers boss Daryl Powell is hoping his side's performance against Wakefield Trinity will be the start of a more consistent run.

Win one, lose one has been the pattern of recent weeks for the Tigers and they face a tough task to make it back to back victories when up against second-placed Warrington Wolves this Sunday.

But Powell is looking for the same sort of attitude and performance level that was on show against Trinity and does not want to have to demand a reaction again as he did last week after the defeat to Leeds Rhinos.

He told the Express; "We had a pretty disappointing performance and result the week before so the reaction from the players was good against Wakefield.

"Responses are pleasing, but you don't want to have too many of them so for us now it's about being pro-actively good and not waiting for anybody to say anything to us.

"It's about what individual players do as a collective effort. As coaches we've got to get things right, the players have got to be fresh and ready to go and I think we've done that pretty well this year.

"It's just about performances and points now. It's pretty close around the five and we've just got to play well consistently, that's the message.

"We've been really good at points during the season, but our consistency hasn't been where we've wanted it to be. This is as good a time as any to get consistent."

Powell reckons all the games from here on in are going to be crucial for the Tigers.

He said: "I think we'll be saying for the next seven weeks that they are big games and important games.

"We can't afford to be dropping points.

"It's all right getting into the five and that is the first key target, but it's important to go into it with some momentum behind you so you can feel you've got an opportunity to do something. That's target number two and then it's all about the Grand Final.

"It's been a season that's been a little bit up and down, but we've said it before, it's how you finish really. The bits and pieces in between can be sort of forgotten if you get it right in the end and we've got an opportunity to do that. We've got to show that we're good enough."