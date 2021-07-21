Castleford Tigers and St Helens hit by Covid as Hull KR and Catalans Dragons rearrange game

Super League in chaos with more games postponed (SWPIX)

Both Betfred Super League fixtures have been postponed under the Covid Fixture Protocols leading to the rearrangement of KR’s outstanding away fixture at Catalans.

Tigers - beaten in the Challenge Cup final by St Helens last Saturday - have more than seven of their top 25 players required to isolate either following positive Covid tests or as close contacts, allowing them to postpone the match under the protocols.

KR had been due to play at St Helens on Friday, but Saints also have more than seven of their top 25 players required to isolate either following positive Covid tests or as close contacts, and that fixture has also been postponed.

The Catalans-Hull KR game had been scheduled for July 5 but was postponed because of a number of Covid positives at Rovers.

“The growing number of postponements, while reflecting the prevalence of Covid-19 in society, is a major concern for Rugby League as for other sports,” said Karen Moorhouse, the RFL’s chief regulatory officer.

“In that context, Hull KR’s willingness to rearrange their away match against Catalans Dragons is an example of the flexibility that served the sport so well through 2020, and which may be required over the coming weeks and months.”

Super League chief commercial officer Rhodri Jones added: “I would like to thank Hull KR for their willingness to accommodate a late fixture change to this week’s schedule and helping to ensure a game goes ahead in Perpignan.”

A joint RFL/Super League statement read: “Discussions are ongoing over the impact of the situation at Castleford and St Helens on further fixtures next week, with further announcements to be made as soon as possible.