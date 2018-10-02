Castleford Tigers and Wakefield Trinity stars named in England Test squad

Castleford Tigers loose-forward Adam Milner is on course to make his England debut this autumn, alongside Wakefield Trinity centre Reece Lyne and winger Tom Johnstone.

The uncapped trio have been named in coach Wayne Bennett’s squad for the upcoming Tests against France and New Zealand.

12 May 2018...... Castleford Tigers v St Helens Challenge Cup round 6.'Tigers Adam Milner. Picture Tony Johnson.

Tigers half-back Luke Gale is also included.

Milner and Johnstone were already in England’s elite performance squad, but Lyne has been promoted from the second-string Knights training group.

There are no players from Leeds Rhinos in the squad.

Ryan Hall, Kallum Watkins and Stevie Ward - who were in the performance group named in July - all ended the domestic season on the casualty list.

Tigers’ Mike McMeeken, who was also in the performance squad, is another omission.

Other uncapped players in the squad are St Helens prop Luke Thompson and Wigan Warriors forward Joe Greenwood.

England play France at the Leigh Sports Village on Wednesday, October 17, before a three-Test series against New Zealand.

They will face the Kiwis at KCOM Stadium in Hull on Saturday October 27, Anfield in Liverpool on Sunday, November 4 and Elland Road, Leeds, on Sunday, November 11.

Bennett said: “The England team have an attractive and important series of matches this autumn and the players are relishing the prospect of representing their country in front of home crowds again.

“It’s important we build on the positive work of the last couple of years, including last year’s World Cup and the Denver Test, against what we’d expect to be the usual stern challenge from the Kiwis.”

The England 24 includes nine of the 17 who played in last year’s World Cup final, 15 members of the World Cup squad and 13 of the 17 who beat New Zealand in Denver this summer.

Six members of the World Cup final team were ruled out by injury: Gareth Widdop, Watkins, Hall, Ben Currie, Alex Walmsley and James Roby, the St Helens hooker who will have surgery at the end of the Super League season.

The Knights squad for the forthcoming tour of Papua New Guinea will be named on Wednesday.

The England squad is: John Bateman (Wigan Warriors, community club Bradford Dudley Hill). Caps: 13 (5 tries); George Burgess (South Sydney, Dewsbury Moor). Caps: 12 (2 tries); Sam Burgess (South Sydney, Dewsbury Moor). Caps: 23 (8 tries); Tom Burgess (South Sydney, Dewsbury Moor). Caps: 21 (2 tries); Daryl Clark (Warrington Wolves, Fryston Warriors). Caps: 6 (1 try); Jake Connor (Hull FC, Siddal). Caps: 1 (1 try); Luke Gale (Castleford Tigers, Middleton Marauders); Caps: 10 (1 try, 10 goals); James Graham (St George Illawarra Dragons, Blackbrook). Caps: 40 (3 tries); Joe Greenwood (Wigan Warriors, Saddleworth Rangers). Caps: 0; Chris Hill (Warrington Wolves, New Springs Lions). Caps: 26; Josh Hodgson (Canberra Raiders, East Hull). Caps: 15 (3 tries); Tom Johnstone (Wakefield Trinity, Stanningley). Caps: 0; Jonny Lomax (St Helens, Orrell St James). Caps: 7; Reece Lyne (Wakefield Trinity, Ideal Isberg). Caps: 0; Tommy Makinson (St Helens, Wigan St Judes). Caps: 1 (1 try). Jermaine McGillvary (Huddersfield Giants, Deighton Juniors). Caps: 13 (12 tries); Adam Milner (Castleford Tigers, Stanley Rangers). Caps: 0; Sean O’Loughlin (Wigan Warriors, Wigan St Patricks). Caps: 24 (5 tries); Mark Percival (St Helens, Halton Farnworth Hornets). Caps: 5 (2 tries); Stefan Ratchford (Warrington Wolves, Wigan St Patricks). Caps: 5 (2 tries); Luke Thompson (St Helens, Bold Miners). Caps: 0; Sam Tomkins (Wigan Warriors, Wigan St Patricks). Caps: 23 (17 tries); Elliott Whitehead (Canberra Raiders, West Bowling). Caps: 16 (6 tries); George Williams (Wigan Warriors, Wigan St Patricks). Caps: 7 (1 try)