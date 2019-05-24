Castleford Tigers announce squad for Magic Weekend game against St Helens

Castleford Tigers have named their 19-man squad for their Dacia Magic Weekend clash against St Helens at Anfield.
The Tigers close out the Dacia Magic Weekend with a 6pm kick-off on Sunday.
Head coach Daryl Powell has made three changes to the squad that beat Leeds Rhinos last week.
Will Maher, Chris Clarkson and Daniel Smith all return to the squad while youngster Brad Jinks drops out along with Jesse Sene-Lefao, who has been granted compassionate leave, and Nathan Massey who has picked up an injury.
Castleford Tigers' squad is:
24. Cory Aston
35. Cheyse Blair
2. James Clare
21. Mitch Clark
33. Chris Clarkson
18. Matt Cook
5. Greg Eden
25. Tuoyo Egodo
23. Will Maher
1. Peter Mata’utia
12. Mike McMeeken
9. Paul McShane
10. Grant Millington
13. Adam Milner
3. Greg Minikin
32. Jordan Rankin
34. Daniel Smith
6. Jake Trueman
8. Liam Watts