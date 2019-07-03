Castleford Tigers boss Daryl Powell encouraged by display against London

Daryl Powell has praised his Castleford Tigers players for their return to attacking form against London Broncos.

The Tigers ran in eight tries and could have had many more with two big forward pass decisions going against them, Mike McMeeken losing the ball over the line and Cory Aston and James Clare both also going close.

After the stuttering attacking show the previous week against Salford it was a big step forward and Cas boss Powell was pleased with what he saw.

He said: “We scored some really sharp tries and I think some of our players who haven’t been playing well are starting to get back into form.

“It was something for us to really build on moving forward.

“I think players coming back into form has been gradually happening.

“It’s really important that we start to move forward with our individual players just being on top of their game. A lot of that is confidence and we are trying to instil confidence and belief.

“I think the leadership group is starting to do that as well.”

Powell continued: “It was a strong performance in most aspects of the game.

“Defensively we were great and our attitude was fantastic.

“We could have been a little bit more clinical in attacking positions, but we rectified that at the start of the second half.

“It was a really good all-round performance from us so it was pretty encouraging.

“London had been playing well and were really challenging.

“I think their key players like Abdull we completely shut out. Mike McMeeken did an awesome job on him carrying the ball.

“Their left edge with Williams and Kear were so minimal in the game because we were fantastic on them defensively. Our right edge did a huge job I thought.”

Powell was also pleased with the way the players handled some adversity.

He added: “We handled everything that was thrown at us. The week was tough, we lost Jamie Ellis and Peter Mata’utia on the day of the game, but we handled that well.

“We had two props playing in the back row, but Wattsy and Millo did a good job there. Millo’s got a bit more experience than Liam in that position, but they both handled it well and it was a real good team performance.”