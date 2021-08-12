Castleford Tigers boss Daryl Powell hails "awesome" effort in historic win

Castleford Tigers' Greg Eden races away for his 79th minute intercept try to seal the famous win at St Helens. (ALLAN MCKENZIE/SWPIX)

Castleford battled to a courageous 20-10 success at the Super League champions with victory only confirmed following Greg Eden’s spectacular 90m intercept try in the final seconds.

“We haven't won here for 30 odd years,” said Powell, who leaves for Warrington Wolves at the end of the season.

“I'm made up that we’ve done that in my last game here as Cas coach.

“You never know what might happen with the play-offs…

“But we were just awesome and I am so made up for the players.

“I thought they were so courageous tonight.”

Cas had to defend their line constantly for the last 15 minutes despite Saints being down to 12 men following Tommy Makinson’s red card.

“I thought we defended really tough all the way through,” added Powell.

“We dropped some ball early on but once we got hold of it we were the better team until we had that helter-skelter period at the end.

“I’ve no idea what we were thinking then.

“But an unbelievable piece of play from Greg Eden at the end got us in when we were under so much pressure.”

It was Eden’s second try of the night and he just managed to get to the line to seal victory.

Powell added: “He always looked like he was just going to make it.

“He was tightening up. He’s not played much Greg.

“He’s just coming back from a hamstring injury so it was always going to be difficult.

“He normally goes away for players like that.

“But it’s something he’s class at here (intercepts).