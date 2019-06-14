Castleford Tigers boss Daryl Powell: 'I thought there were loads of positives'

Daryl Powell drew positives from his Castleford Tigers team despite their 31-18 home defeat to Hull FC.

The Tigers let a 14-4 lead slip to miss out on a chance to climb above Hull, but there were some good signs in their display according to the head coach.

Junior Moors scores a try against Hull. Picture: Simon Hall

Powell said: “I thought there were loads of positives.

“Our good ball attack was the best it’s been for a while and we created a lot of opportunities. The game went away from us in the end, but there is not an awful lot between the two teams. If we had been a little bit smarter in the second half then we have a good chance of winning.

“In the first half we had control of the game.

“We defended really well and put Hull under a lot of pressure and then the second half our game management was terrible.

Mike McMeeken takes on Marc Sneyd. Picture: Simon Hall

“Even though we were in the game all the way through we hurt ourselves too much and Hull are one of those teams that can take advantage as you see with the breakaway tries.

“It is frustrating. We are hurting ourselves and we need to sort that out pretty quickly.”

Powell was unhappy with the crucial try that Hull were given by video referee James Child when the teams were level at 18-18 in the second half.

“It’s a knock-on,” he insisted. “That’s just unbelievable how you can get that wrong.

“I think he watched it 20 times maybe and still got it wrong – crazy that.

“Hull’s right edge, particularly on kicks, are pretty lethal. Even if they knock it forward they are getting tries now so it’s going to be even more dangerous!”

Powell was pleased with the return to the team of forwards Jesse Sene-Lefao and Junior Moors.

He added: "Jesse played really well Our left edge, particularly Jesse and Cheyse, did a good job on their right edge in the first half and took the sting out of their attack.

"It's good to have Jesse back and getting Junior back in the team as well, he did some really good things.

"We worked hard, but we are a frustrating team at the moment because we don't have enough players doing their job consistently well enough across 80 minutes."