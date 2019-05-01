Castleford Tigers boss Daryl Powell: Players coming in are doing a good job

Players who have come into the Castleford Tigers team in recent weeks have impressed head coach Daryl Powell.

While the team's results have been mixed the attitude of the players has pleased the Tigers boss and he is happy with the contribution of players who have been given a chance to step in with many first teamers absent.

Powell told the Express:"The players coming into the team are real positives. They are playing well and are not looking out of place.

"That bodes well for our depth as we move through the season.

"Attitude wise I thought we were great at the weekend.

"We've been over to Wigan with much more experienced teams and been beaten quite comfortably. But we should have won that game and there's some lessons for us in there.

"Character comes from going through tough situations and I think we're showing a lot.

"I've seen plenty of teams completely fold under the kind of injury list we've got - and we're not doing that. We're hanging tough and that shows there's good leadership within the group and also that the players that are coming in are doing a good job for us.

"The key is we have to start winning games again."

Powell is also happy with the way the right edge has improved since the return from injury of Mike McMeeken.

He said: "Mike McMeeken has come back and looks like he's never been away.

"Our right edge have really improved defensively. They've got a much more positive attitude. They worked hard over the last four or five weeks and they looked strong at the weekend.

"Greg Minikin was excellent at right centre with Mike McMeeken and Cory Aston's handled it really well.

"They need a real pat on the back for what they've done. They're going to get challenged this week with Warrington. It's a significant challenge so it will be a test of how much they've improved."

The pack will also be challenged by Warrington, but came out on top at Wigan despite having a number of regulars missing.

Powell added: "I thought our forwards bashed them.

"Our line speed was great, we really got off the line and took it to Wigan.

"We dominated the territory battle. There were 15 times in their yardage sets when we kept them inside the 20 for three tacklers. There were a number of times they were kicking from 20-25 metres out so you know you are dominating territory when that happens. That was big plus for us.

"We worked really hard and were dominant in terms of our defensive effort.

"We controlled field position massively. We made over 400 metres more than Wigan as a team so it was very pleasing from lots of aspects.

"The area it wasn't was on the scoreboard ultimately and that's what matters most in the end. It's a tough one for us to take having put so much into it.

"But you are always looking to take something out of it and we know we need to improve. Getting some fresh players back will be helpful.