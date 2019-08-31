Castleford Tigers boss Daryl Powell pleased with defensive resolve despite St Helens defeat

Castleford Tigers boss Daryl Powell was frustrated, but pleased with his team’s defensive effort in their 4-0 loss to league leaders St Helens.

The Tigers failed to breach their opponents’ line through a combination of their own failings and good defence from Saints, who earned praise from Cas head coach Powell.

He said: “They defend well don’t they? We had a heap of ball on their line and whether it’s a little bit of our execution or not, they defended so well on their own try line.

“We thought we’d get them if we kept plugging away, but we lacked a bit of quality with the ball and I don’t think our kicking game was good enough.

“All credit to St Helens turning up and defending as well as they did under a lot of pressure.”

Powell saw some positives from his team’s display.

He added: “We still keep going, we’ve got two games left and we will just keep working hard.

“There was a lot of courage and toughness from us. I thought we defended really well.

“They throw a lot at you and have good players. There was a lot from us to take from that game. Perhaps lacking a little bit of quality that we needed to win it eventually.”