Castleford Tigers boss Daryl Powell pleased with 'huge' victory

Daryl Powell hailed Castleford Tigers’ victory over London Broncos as “huge”.

The Tigers head coach was pleased with his players’ performance as they defended well all over the pitch and showed a welcome return to sharpness in attack in running in eight tries against a Broncos team who came into the game off the back of three straight wins.

Jordan Rankin makes a break in the game against London Broncos. Picture: Matthew Merrick

The result lifted Cas back into the play-off places and importantly saw them move six points clear of London, who returned to the bottom of the table after Sunday’s result.

“That was a huge win,” said Cas boss Powell. “I thought we played well for the whole game.

“There were a couple of times in the first half when we didn’t quite execute, but we put them under a lot of pressure.

‘They have been playing well and we suffocated them defensively, which is a big positive for us. With the ball we looked sharper.

“We got pulled for a couple of forward passes in the first, just a little bit of timing issues, but there was a confidence that we have been working towards. In lots of areas we were excellent.

“The table is tight and I haven’t looked at it too much, but for us this was a key win. The form line suggested that we might lose this game, but we ripped that up and showed that we can still be a really good side.

"I'd like to compliment the staff. We've been in a bit of a spot where we've been losing a few games and not playing as well as we've wanted to and we've stayed positive.

"We're building some things within our culture that I think are getting better and the players are grabbing hold of them. The staff have been fantastic in supporting the players and continuing to talk about confidence and belief. When you are losing that is quite hard at times."

Powell accepted that tries right on half-time and in the first minute of the second half were important in the Tigers’ victory.

He said: “If we had gone in without scoring that try on half-time it would have been a travesty of a score because we dominated the game. And then Mike McMeeken making that break for the try just after half-time gave us a confidence to go on with it.

“But I thought defensively we were outstanding for the most part.

“There’s going to be some bigger challenges along the way, but for us it’s a real lifter of a performance.

“Some players played themselves back into form.

"Jordan Rankin was excellent at full-back with Peter Mata’utia pulling out late. We've had two rocks this week with Jamie Ellis having to pull out and Peter, but we've handled it well. I'm really pleased with the guys.

"Mike McMeeken was playing against the club he came through and he was strong. He is a handful of a player and nearly scored early in the first half as well as getting his two tries.

"He was a constant menace to London and I suppose at 112 kilos he's going to be. He's pretty quick as well and he's a good player Mikey."

London head coach Danny Ward said: “We were hanging in the game up until half-time and it could have been a lot of worse, which is taking nothing away from Castleford.

“They were fantastic – they played with energy and high tempo and really took it to us.

“We were pretty poor in the first half and a few individuals weren’t doing their job.

“That hurt us and we just crumbled a bit in that second half. But I’m not going to be too critical of the boys and hopefully it’s just a dip in form against a very good Castleford side.”