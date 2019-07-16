Castleford Tigers boss Daryl Powell pleased with playmakers

Castleford Tigers boss Daryl Powell was encouraged with the half-back combination and the spine of his side in the win over Wakefield Trinity.

The team had more direction than the previous week when losing to Leeds Rhinos as Jake Trueman was back in the side to play alongside Peter Mata'utia in the halves and Jordan Rankin at full-back.

Jake Trueman in action against Wakefield Trinity. Picture: Simon Hall

"The half-back combination was definitely pleasing," said Tigers head coach Powell.

"Truey played a pivotal role in it all, but I thought Pete Mata'utia and Jordan Rankin as playmakers played well and Paul McShane.

"That spine that people talk about as a team, the creative influences, played really well.

"Jordan Rankin got up for a couple of high ball catches for tries and they are great, them. Picking tries off like that isn't something we've seen from anybody in our team so far around the centre area of the field. I thought they were a couple of great efforts from Jordan."

Peter Mata'utia.

Powell was pleased with the players who came into the side for the Wakefield game.

He said: "Jake Trueman came in from having a week off and I thought he was excellent.

"Oli Holmes came in and had a couple of line breaks early on in his period on the field so he was great.

"Jacques O'Neill did a pretty good job I thought. He wasn't out there for a massive amount of time, but while he was out there he came up with a couple of strong carries.

"He's not afraid of defending, he's a strong defender, so it was pleasing for him.

"He's played a few games now and never let us down, he's always done a pretty good job for us."

The attitude of the players also earned praise from Powell.

He added: "It was a crucial game for us, we needed to win it and needed to show a good attitude - and we did that.

"In two of the last three games the attitude has been fantastic. We've got seven games left and it needs to be replicated every game.

"We played well. We only had half the opportunities that Wakefield had in attacking positions so for us to build up a score like that and defend our line in the manner that we did was great.

"I don't think their second try was a try and the first one was from a bobbling kick. We defended really well and showed a lot of desire to keep our line intact, which is obviously pleasing."