Castleford Tigers boss Daryl Powell sees some positives despite Catalans defeat

Castleford Tigers boss Daryl Powell saw some positives in his side's display despite their 37-16 defeat to Catalans Dragons.

The Tigers produced a spirited effort after a sluggish start and came back from 25-4 down to within nine points only for two late tries to seal their fate.

They lost two players to injury during the game and handed a Super League debut to young forward Lewis Peachey, who came in at late notice when Nathan Massey was ruled out in the build-up to the game.

Head coach Powell admitted his side had not deserved to win, but he saw some encouraging signs.

He told the Express: "We went after the game and had a real dig at it, but we just couldn't get what we needed.

"If Shenny scores that try when he was tackled on the line and held up and if Junior picks Cory Aston up on the inside maybe it's a little bit different. But they outgunned us probably off the bench a little bit. It was a tough day.

"I thought the team had a real go at it and there were some real positives in terms of our attitude.

"We weren't good enough to win the game, but losing Michael Shenton and Junior Moors didn't help.

"We've just got to find a way to battle our way through this period at the moment.

"There's a few teams who are in the same situation. You've got to find a way to win games when it's difficult from an injury point of view."

On how the game went, Powell said: "We started poorly and we didn't complete well with the ball.

"We gave some soft penalties away and the balance of possession was so much against us that we ended up conceding a couple of tries.

"I thought we straightened ourselves out before half-time and at 12-4 we weren't in a bad position. I thought we could go on with it.

"But we're not getting an awful lot of luck at the moment, particularly with the injuries we've got.

"It was always going to be tough over there, particularly on Easter Monday."