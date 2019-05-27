Castleford Tigers boss Daryl Powell: St Helens were too good for us

Daryl Powell admitted St Helens were too good for his Castleford Tigers team at the moment after seeing the Super League leaders beat Cas at Magic Weekend.

Saints had already defeated the Tigers this season at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle and burst into an early 20-0 lead at Anfield before completing a 36-16 victory.

After the game Cas boss Powell commented: “I thought we started really well and put Saints under pressure. But they are good at holding their own line really well.

“We struggled to break them down and ended up forcing an error which they make a clean line break from and score. It let a bit of air out of our tyres and we are obviously not resilient enough at the moment.

“We are not at that level where we are beating Saints at the minute. They are playing right on top of their game and we’re not. We’ve got to find a way to piece it together a little bit.

“Obviously getting some of our better players back would help us.”

Powell spoke of his disappointment in the performance.

He said: “I was excited. We had a great training week – I know you hear that all the time from coaches, but we had a real positive week and we were really looking forward to it.

“We started in a bright finish and we finished in a really bright fashion, but in between was a mixed bag really.

“It was disappointing the way some of the tries were conceded from people either not working hard enough or just switching off, losing concentration for a brief period.”

Powell added: "St Helens were too good for us.

"I thought there were some bright periods from us, but nowhere near enough to beat a team like St Helens at their best.

"At half-time we said all the right things, but I'm not sure at the moment we believe that we can roll a team like St Helens.

"We were in the game, but it was tough road back.

"We weren't great just after half-time and they got that try early in the second half.

"We encouraged the boys to keep playing because rugby league players don't give up. We worked hard right to the end and we got a couple of tries, which made it look a bit more respectable.

"But they are a great side and they are playing really well at the moment. Whether that goes all the way to the Grand Final who knows? You would have thought in 2017 we would have finished it off and you would have thought last year that they would have finished it off. It doesn't always happen the way it should."