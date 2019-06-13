Castleford Tigers boss: Players are beginning to work their way into form

Castleford Tigers boss Daryl Powell believes some of his players are coming into their best form ahead of tonight’s “key” game at home to Hull.

Powell was pleased to see an improvement in the golden point victory over Huddersfield Giants in a game he had marked as must-win and is hoping for more consistency to be shown now as the Tigers look to cement their top five place.

He said: “It’s a key game for us. Last week was a real key, we needed to win that, and this one is similar.

“We’re at home and we are trying to build some consistency in the way that we are playing and obviously winning games is massive at the moment.

“They were tough conditions last week and we did a good job, we showed a lot of character to win.

“I think the boys have got plenty in the tank.

“We are in a good place, we just want some more consistency. We know we are good enough.

“We are getting to a point where some of our players are beginning to work their way into form and that’s really helpful.”

Castleford could be helped in their bid for a first back to back victory since the first week of March with the likely return of forwards Junior Moors and Jesse Sene-Lefao, both of who have been selected in the 19-man squad.

Powell explained: “We’re all right injury-wise for this week and didn’t pick anything new up, which is good.

“Potentially we’ll have Junior Moors and Jesse Sene-Lefao back in this week.

“Junior trained on Monday and we’ll see how he goes in training again and see where he’s at. Jesse is back in the country and will be available again, which obviously is a real positive for us.

“Jamie Ellis is potentially going to be available in a week or so and Oli Holmes in a couple of weeks.

“We are starting to see some players coming back in, which will be manna from heaven for us as it’s been a bit of a tough year from an injury perspective.

“It’s helpful having players to select from. It does two things – it puts a bit of pressure on for places and you might be able to manage people’s game time a little bit better.

“But ultimately it’s about winning games and we are in need of winning games consistently.

“We haven’t been great by any stretch of the imagination, but we are still in the mix of it all.

“You’ve only got to see St Helens getting knocked off by London to see it’s an interesting competition this year.”

Visitors Hull have been wildly inconsistent this season, but come into the game one place and two points ahead of Cas and showed how good they could be when they knocked the Tigers out of the Challenge Cup last month so Powell is expecting a tough test for his team.

He added: “We only played them a few weeks back so we know what they are like when they are on form.

“For a period against Salford last week they just blew them out of the water but then they showed the other side to them, a little bit of Jekyll and Hyde.

“They’ve played well against us, particularly over there, and they are a real physical side. When they are on form you’ve got to be really good from a defensive perspective.

“We know it will be a challenge for us so we have got to prepare for their best and make sure we are at our best.”