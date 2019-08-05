Castleford Tigers boss unhappy with lack of composure in 'ridiculous' defeat to Hull KR

Disappointed Daryl Powell described Castleford Tigers' defeat to Hull KR as "ridiculous" after they missed several chances to win before losing to a golden point drop-goal.

The Tigers led 26-14 with less than 20 minutes to play and had more opportunities to clinch victory in the closing stages after hosts Hull KR hit back to level the game, but not for the first time this season managed to lose a close contest.

“I thought they were pretty smart in extra-time, they kick a 40-20 and then drop a goal and that’s it,” said Cas boss Powell.

“We should have won it in normal time so it was really disappointing.

“There was just a lack of composure and nous at the end from different players.”

“In the second half we did so many average things around the halfway line. We kicked it out on the full, we don’t kick at all and end up with a big fellow carrying the ball because we were under pressure and we gave a forward pass, which was a questionable decision.

“We get an attacking opportunity and they end up intercepting the ball, probably a big play from a player who didn’t want to really make a tackle. It turned the game.

“At the end it’s wow how don’t we win the game, it’s crazy.

“It’s really disappointing. We wanted a bit of momentum behind us and a win would have given us that, but we roll from the sublime to the ridiculous at the moment. It was a bit ridiculous there at the end.

“To be 12 points up and to concede 13 points without reply is pretty frustrating – and we are a frustrating team at the moment."

Powell admitted to being frustrated at how many close games Cas have been beaten in this year.

He added: "We don't have the composure to finish things off.

"But, look our gun half is sat on the sidelines. I'm not making excuses, but we have a young fellow out there and he called for the ball, but he didn't get it from our nine at the time.

"It is frustrating. We've had a lot of one-pointers this year and we've won one of them.

"We're still capable of getting in the top five, but not like that. If you turn up with the lack of clarity like we did then it will be a tough gig."