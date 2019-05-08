Castleford Tigers boss: We are showing a lot of courage

Despite seeing his side lose three successive games Daryl Powell is pleased with the way Castleford Tigers players are playing through their current adversity.

The Tigers head coach has praised his team for their attitude and effort in the face of a huge injury crisis that has seen up to 11 first team players sidelined for matches this year.

While frustrated that the efforts have not brought more deserved points Powell cannot fault how hard his troops have been working to get through this tough period.

He said: "I think we're doing great. We're doing exceptionally well under a fair bit of pressure and the boys have got to be applauded for that.

"Obviously we want to be winning games, that's what we're after, but the effort is there.

"We're showing a lot of courage and spirit at the moment under a fair bit of adversity.

"I thought we hung about well in last week's game (against Warrington). If Tuoyo Ego scored that try just before half-time when it was an incredible tackle by Ryan Atkins we were right in the game.

"It was tough to lose Paul McShane so early and tough for Adam Milner. You take Adam out of our middle rotation, which is so important to a rugby league team, and that puts pressure on everybody else.

"Obviously Paul's a very good player as well so it takes a lot then to stabilise ourselves. It's happened a lot to use this year and losing players early on in games makes it really hard.

"But I think we've worked hard to get past that, but it has been making it difficult to win games.

"But we're doing well, we're hanging about and the players can be commended for where we're at, at the moment."