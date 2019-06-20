Castleford Tigers boss: We have a shed full of improvements in us

Castleford Tigers are still looking upwards towards a play-off finish to their season despite results last weekend leaving them just six points above the bottom team in the Betfred Super League.

Head coach Daryl Powell admitted the competitive nature of this year’s competition meant every club has to be on their guard, but he believes there is much more to come from the Tigers.

He told the Express: “We have just got to keep playing, keep getting better.

“I don’t think there’s any point in looking either way in the table, to be honest.

“We have to try and get a bit more consistent, consistency is a big word for us at the moment. We go from the sublime to the ridiculous in games and we need some of our players to step up.

“We’ve got to be better at dealing with high balls. Our wingers have got to be on the ball with that, our centres as well. We need improvement from players and a collective mindset of keep working hard and keep believing we can do it.

“I think Saints are the best team by a distance at the moment, but you never know. Look at last season and 2017 with us, it’s all do-able if you stay in the fight and keep going.

“If you give yourself a chance of being in the five it is winnable from there. Leeds have shown that in the past. We have just got to keep believing and keep improving. I still think there’s a shed full of improvement in us.”

Powell continued: “I think missing people like Michael Shenton and Luke Gale, they are key players vocally within the team. We will get one of them back, though Galey won’t play this year. We have still got a chance.

“We’ve got to keep believing and we’ve got to turn games like last week’s on their head a bit and be winning. There was nothing in it last week, we’ve just got to keep working hard.”

Powell was frustrated that his team missed a chance to go third if they had beaten a Hull side they led at half-time.

He said: “We’d have been in a really fantastic position if we’d won and we weren’t quite good enough to do it.

“It was disappointing and I think the season overall has been a bit frustrating.

“We’ve just got to keep going, we are still in a decent position.

“It is a really interesting league table this year. Look at Hull KR beating Warrington and St Helens getting beaten by London the week before.”

Fifth place is now at stake for the winners of the Tigers’ game tomorrow night at Salford. Cas are going into it with largely the same squad as last week, but Powell admitted he had some selection decisions to make.

He added: “We won’t have too many changes. We didn’t pick up any injuries, I have just got to make decisions on form.

“We won’t have anybody else coming back into the team so we will be pretty close to what we went with last week.

“The team is looking stronger on paper, we’ve just got to make sure it looks stronger on a rugby league field over 80 minutes.

“That word consistency is one that’s really important.”