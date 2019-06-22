Castleford Tigers boss: 'We're trying to piece our game together but we're not good enough at the minute'

Daryl Powell could not hide his disappointment after seeing his Castleford Tigers side lose to Salford Red Devils.

The Tigers were always in the game, but failed to score a point in the second half as they lacked creativity.

Castleford Tigers head coach Daryl Powell. Picture: Matthew Merrick

“We’re frustrated as a group,” said Cas boss Powell. “We’re trying to piece our game together and we are just not great at the minute.

"We’ve got a few players who are not playing to their potential and as a team we’re not just firing.

“I think in terms of yardage we’re third in the comp. We probably won the yardage battle again, but we can’t find an accuracy and a fluency in attacking positions that gives us a chance to score points.

“It’s something that we’ve been really good at in the past, but at the moment we’re just not quite there. We’ve just got to keep going.”

Daniel Smith goes over for a try for Castleford Tigers at Salford. Picture: Simon Hall

Powell warned that players were facing being dropped.

He continued: “For my part as a coach I’ve got to make sure we get the combinations right and there’s some players who are not good enough to be in the team at the moment. I’ve got to make those decisions.

“Individually the boys have got to dig deep and find their best form. There’s no point hiding away from it, we’ve just got to get better.

“Salford worked exceptionally hard and they’ve got two half-backs who are embedded and playing really well. They deserved to win.

"We are hard to watch. We’ve got to find a way to be better and we’re working hard on it. We’ve got a good feel about us through the week, but ultimately when we get under a bit of pressure we’re not good enough.

"We got beat by Hull last week in similar circumstances, we're in the battle, but not good enough to go on with it. A little bit of confidence, a little bit of durability.

"We've got some experienced players who've got to play themselves back into form and they know how to.

"I thought Tuoyo Ego was awesome, his best by a distance for us, he was excellent. We've got some players playing well consistently - I thought Adam Milner when he went to nine was great and his defensive effort was excellent. Wattsy's playing consistently well, I thought Cheyse Blair had his best game for us and Peter Mata'utia carrying in and around the ruck was great. But as a team we aren't flowing.

"We can't start throwing the teddy out of the cot, we've just got to find a way back."

Powell was unhappy with the tackle that resulted in the Tigers losing Junior Moors to injury and Cas also lost Paul McShane during the game.

He added: "It didn't look great, he's got Jackson Hastings swinging off his leg - I don't think it was a great tackle.

"I don't think it was deliberate, but it was awkward and he's got badly injured.

"I'm not sure how bad he is, but it didn't look great.

"I think it got put on report, but it's a sham anyway, because every single game gets looked at.

"Paul McShane's got a dead leg."