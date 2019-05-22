Castleford Tigers boss: 'We've got to be at our best against St Helens, simple as'

Nothing less then their best performance will be enough for Castleford Tigers if they are to upset the odds by beating St Helens at Anfield in Sunday's Dacia Magic Weekend game.

That is the view of Tigers boss Daryl Powell, who will take his side to Merseyside with a poor recent record to overcome against the league leaders.

Cas have already been well beaten, 42-12, on their home ground by Saints this season so know the size of their task, but go into the game off the back of a morale-boosting convincing victory over local rivals Leeds Rhinos while their opponents were pushed all the way by Salford.

Powell told the Express: "Saints are a good side and have been a good side for years. At the moment they are the best in the comp.

"Salford really ran them close last week so there's a little bit of something there for teams to have a look at.

"Huddersfield did the week before and Hull KR the week before that so they are getting challenged.

"Teams have got to find a way of stopping them scoring points, that's the big thing. They are conceding a few at the moment.

"If you can play with confidence and you hang in tough against them you can test them, but it's a big challenge.

"They've got lots of good players so we've got to be at our best, simple as.

"You always talk about performances out of 10 and we need high level performances this week across the field.

"There were some positive signs last week and we've got to maintain that."

While Saints are known for their ability to score tries, Powell identified their defence as being the key to their improvement in the last two years.

He said: "St Helens defend very well so our attacking play will have to be good,

"Leeds are obviously in the middle of a tough spell at the moment and I thought we created a lot of opportunities and could have potentially taken a few more. But this week you've got a team like St Helens who work so hard defensively. I think they're the best defensive team in the comp.

"They really put you under pressure with the ball so you've got to be clinical and patient. You've got to be very accurate as well to get over the line.

"We know we need to play well, that's for sure."