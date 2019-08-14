Castleford Tigers boss: We’ve got to make life difficult for capable Huddersfield Giants side

After two close contests already against Huddersfield Giants this year, Castleford Tigers boss Daryl Powell is expecting another tough examination for his team when they go to the John Smith’s Stadium on Sunday.

Castleford lost by two points on their previous visit to the Huddersfield ground in 2019, but got revenge with a golden point victory over the Giants in the return at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle.

A third meeting will decide the bragging rights between the teams who are looking for the two points for different reasons.

While the Tigers will be looking for a victory that can boost their top five play-off hopes their hosts are desperate for a win to help them pull clear of relegation and that will make them dangerous opponents according to Tigers head coach Powell.

He told the Express: “Their form has been up and down. They’ve given some tough performances then they were heavily beaten by Leeds and last week they were in a really tight game that just got away from them late on against Salford.

“They are a capable team and they will be desperate.

“Simon Woolford was talking about their effort being good at the weekend. Having watched the game I think it was.

“That’s what you ask of your team at this time of year, make sure the effort’s in the right place then hopefully the performance will follow on. That’s what they are trying to get.

“For us we’ve got to play well and make life difficult for them.

“We need to keep improving and get our game where it needs to be.”

On the previous games with the Giants this year Powell said: “We’ve had some real tight ones with Huddersfield this year.

“They were tough games and both of them could have gone either way.

“We beat them by a point at home and the game at their place got away from us late on. We were in a winning position and weren’t good enough to hold them. That was a little bit disappointing and we are looking to do better this Sunday.”