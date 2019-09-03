Castleford Tigers centre makes permanent switch to Newcastle Thunder

CENTRE Kieran Gill has signed a one-year deal with League 1 club Newcastle Thunder for the 2020 season.

The 23-year-old has been on loan with north-east club throughout the 2019 campaign and is the Thunder's top try-scorer this year.

He signed for Castleford in 2016 but his appearances for Daryl Powell's side have been limited during his four-year spell with the club.

“Kieran has been with us for a number of years now and he’s grown into being a first team player and he’s played in Super League," said Powell.

"He had an unfortunate injury with his knee but I think this is great opportunity to progress his career.

“He’s been up at Newcastle for this season and he’s done a great job for them and we would like to wish him all the best for his future career.”

Gill has also had loan spells with Oxford and Oldham but has now found a permanent home at Newcastle.

“I’m extremely excited to get the deal over the line, after a good loan period this year it was hard to not stay really," said Gill.

“I’ve loved the last four years at Castleford and am thankful for the experience I’ve gained as a player and a person.

"Unfortunately injuries didn’t go my way but with Thunder I’ve found a great club with great ambitions and I’m sure it will continue to grow.”