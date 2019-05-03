Castleford Tigers coach Daryl Powell: We've got to get after Warrington

Daryl Powell wants his Castleford Tigers team to get "under the skin" of opponents Warrington Wolves as they look to get back on track following successive defeats.

The Tigers boss is gearing up his troops for a huge challenge against second-placed opponents who have already registered a win over Cas this season.

Paul McShane and Nathan Massey ensure there is no way through for Zak Hardaker in Castleford Tigers' game at Wigan. Picture: Matthew Merrick

It will be an even tougher task this time round with the Tigers being without 11 injured first team players against a team with threats all over their team, but Powell believes his side can find a way to pull off a surprise.

He said: "Warrington have been playing well. They've had a couple of tough results, but they are back on form in their last two games, playing pretty well.

"They are a good side with good players in there.

"We know they are going to come after us and challenge us and we know we have to play as well as we can.

Daniel Smith takes on three Wigan defenders. Picture: Matthew Merrick

"We've got to get under their skin, get after them and see where that takes us.

"We had a real big challenge last week and handled that pretty well. This is another big challenge for us."

On Warrington's strengths, Powell added: "Blake Austin's been playing well. His running game's a threat, but we've played them already and know what he's like.

"They've got lots of good players and I think they've only got one injury and they have a good flow about them.

"Daryl Clark's a great player as well, he's great out of dummy-half, he's strong and quick, electric pace out of the blocks so he's a real challenge as well for us.

"They've got a good team and with no injuries they're in good shape.

"We need to be outstanding to win the game.

"We've just got to ride through this tough period we're having at the moment. I think we're doing a great job with it, the players are really digging in. We've had a tough Easter, crazy in terms of what we've been given there and they need to get a grip of that, the Rugby League. It's no surprise Catalans have won their last six home games on Easter Monday."