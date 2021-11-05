Adam Whitney has joined the club as head of strength and conditioning and Danny Blundell is Tigers’ new head of analysis.

Whitney worked alongside Tigers coach Lee Radford at Hull and has spent three years as England Knights’ conditioner.

He has also worked at the University of Las Vegas and Loughborough University.

Tigers' new conditioner Adam Whitney and analyst Danny Blundell.

“I’m extremely excited and glad to be on board with a club that has so much history and so many passionate fans," Whitney said.

“I have worked with Lee previously at Hull FC, about seven seasons, so I know him very well.

“He is a great person to work for and brings out the best in others as he is very passionate in what he does.”

Blundell, who has moved to Castleford from Wigan Warriors, said: “I’m really excited to be here, it’s a great club to be at with a great fanbase.

“It’s a different opportunity, a fresh start with new coaches coming in.

“Lee has won back-to-back Challenge Cups, Andy Last is England assistant-coach and Matty Crowther is the England physio - it’s a great staff to be a part of.

“With the signings Lee has made it is going to be an exciting time for Cas.”

Radford feels both appointments will strengthen his support staff, describing Whitney as “very good at what he does”.

He said: “I have obviously got a relationship with Adam from my time at Hull FC.

“He’s a good, honest, hard working bloke who goes above and beyond for the players and I think they will recognise that when they come through the door.”

He added: “In Danny Blundell, I was really impressed when I sat down with him and spoke to him with some of the stuff that he delivered.

“He is coming from an elite club that has done things right over the last decade.