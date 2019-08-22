Castleford Tigers: Date of home game with Hull FC moved

Castleford Tigers have confirmed that next month’s fixture against Hull FC will be moved to Thursday, September 5, with a 7.45pm kick-off as it will be shown live on Sky Sports.

The fixture at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle is shaping up to be a key game for both sides in the race for the Betfred Super League play-offs, with Hull just two points ahead of the Tigers in the table with three rounds remaining.

The game was originally scheduled for Sunday, September 8, but has been moved at late notice because of what is at stake.

The Tigers have apologised to supporters for the fixture change, which is at the discretion of Sky Sports and outside of the club’s control.

All tickets previously purchased for the match will be eligible for the new kick-off time and do not need to be swapped. However, any supporter who has already bought a ticket for the game in store will be entitled to a full refund when returning their tickets to either the Tigers Den inside Carlton Lanes or the sports superstore in Xscape before 6pm on Friday, 30th August.

If you have previously purchased a ticket for the game online and cannot attend the game, please contact the ticket office on 01977 529264 to discuss options.

The club is now calling on supporters to turn up in numbers to the clash against Hull FC in what could be the final home game of the 2019 season.

Despite the change, the Tigers are targeting the biggest home attendance of the season for the match and are asking supporters to get behind the team and create an atmosphere that only the Mend-A-Hose Jungle can generate in a bid to roar the players into the play-offs.

Tickets are on sale now at the Tigers Den inside Carlton Lanes or the sports superstore in Xscape.

Supporters can also buy online at www.castlefordtigers.com/tickets