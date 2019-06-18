Castleford Tigers dealt a blow as Oliver Holmes suffers injury setback

England international Oliver Holmes looks set for a further injury lay-off after his comeback bid hit a setback this week.

Holmes was considered close to a first team return after suffering a knee injury, but Castleford Tigers have reported that the back rower has had to go for another scan today.

Head coach Daryl Powell fears the worst and told the Express: “It doesn’t look great.

“Oliver Holmes is going to have a further medical opinion and we will wait and see on that.

“I don’t think the prognosis is great.”

Holmes has missed the last eight matches with the knee injury and previously missed the start of the season after shoulder surgery.

He was on the road to recovery, but after the latest setback it could be that he needs an operation that would rule him out for the rest of the season.

If that is the case Holmes will join Luke Gale and Alex Foster who are both unlikely to play again in 2019.