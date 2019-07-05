Castleford Tigers fans can play their part says Daryl Powell

Castleford Tigers supporters can play their part if the team is to push on in the remainder of the season, according to head coach Daryl Powell.

The Cas boss acknowledged it has not been an easy season for fans to watch the team, but their continued support was going to be vital.

“We’re looking for players to be the difference in what we’re doing and our fans as well,” Powell told the Express.

“We want them to keep getting behind us, keep supporting us.

“We’ve had a few issues this year and we haven’t been at our best, but I think we’re in a good place.

“The boys are working hard. We’re not always getting it right, but the work ethic last week was fantastic and we want to retain that.”

Powell added: “We want our supporters to get behind us and make it a bit of a hotbed all our home games, make it difficult for teams to come to us.

“Our home form’s key for us. We want to keep winning at home and then feel confident when we go away.

“We’ve got some tough games coming up and we want to play well and start to get some momentum behind us. Our supporters can really help us with that.”