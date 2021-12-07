Castleford Tigers Women and Wakefield Trinity Ladies will meet in the new group format of the Betfred Challenge Cup.

The new format will see four groups of four compete in the first round in March and April and in the draw made today at Elland Road, which was recently confirmed as the venue for the 2022 final, Castleford Tigers, Featherstone Rovers and Wakefield Trinity were put into the same group, along with Oulton Raidettes.

The draw was made by former Leeds United players Gemma Bonner and Jermaine Beckford and had live coverage on Our League.

Holders St Helens were one of the top four seeds and were drawn out alongside The Army team, one of four teams from outside the Betfred Women’s Super League in the competition as a reward for their success in reaching the Grand Final of the inaugural Women’s Super League South in 2021 – which has already earned them further recognition as Team of the Year in the Army Sports Awards.

They will be joined in Group A by Warrington Wolves and Barrow Raiders, one of the two new teams in the BWSL in 2022 – who recently appointed Amanda Wilkinson, a former Super League winner with Wigan Warriors, as their new head coach.

Leigh Miners Rangers, the other BWSL newcomers for 2022, have been drawn in Group B against the 2021 runners-up Leeds Rhinos; the BWSL Shield winners Huddersfield Giants; and Hull FC from the Women’s Championship.

York City Knights, who have continued to strengthen since reaching their first Women’s Challenge Cup against St Helens in 2021, have been drawn against Wigan Warriors and Bradford Bulls from the BWSL, and Widnes Vikings from the Championship in Group C.

The competition will kick off the 2022 Women’s Rugby League season on the weekend of March 12-13, with further rounds of matches on the weekends of March 26-27, and April 2-3 – with fixtures to be published in the coming days.

The top two teams from each group will then qualify for the quarter-finals on the weekend of April 9-10 and there will be a draw for the semi-finals on the weekend of April 23-24, leaving two weeks to prepare for the Betfred Women’s Challenge Cup Final at Elland Road on Saturday, May 7.

Betfred Women’s Challenge Cup 2022:

Group A: St Helens, Warrington Wolves, Barrow Raiders, The Army

Group B: Leeds Rhinos, Huddersfield Giants, Leigh Miners Rangers, Hull FC

Group C: York City Knights, Wigan Warriors, Bradford Bulls, Widnes Vikings

Group D: Castleford Tigers, Featherstone Rovers, Wakefield Trinity, Oulton Raidettes

Group matches to be played on the weekends of March 12-13, March 26-27 and April 2-3

Quarter-finals – April 9-10:

Group A winners v Group B runners-up

Group B winners v Group A runners-up

Group C winners v Group D runners-up

Group D winners v Group C runners-up