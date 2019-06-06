Castleford Tigers forward Mitch Clark to join Wigan Warriors next season

Castleford Tigers forward Mitch Clark’s long-anticipated move to Wigan Warriors has been confirmed.

Mitch Clark joins Wigan Warriors from 2020.

The 26-year-old front-rower will join Wigan next season on a three-year deal.

Clark, son of former Leeds, Bradford Bulls and Featherstone Rovers player Trevor Clark, joined Tigers from Hull KR ahead of the 2018 season and is out of contract this autumn.

Of signing for Wigan, he said: “It’s a massive club with so much history which speaks for itself.

“This is one of the biggest clubs in the world. I’m majorly looking forward to joining.”

Wigan executive director Kris Radlinski enthused: “We are delighted to have signed Mitch for next season.

“I believe he is one of Super League’s most destructive forwards and in a very good Castleford side he has built a reputation as one of the league’s fiercest middles.

“What has impressed me in our conversations is how much he wants to play for Wigan Warriors, how he wants to conduct himself off the pitch, at training and how much he wants to play a prominent role for our club. We’re extremely excited to see him in the cherry and white next season.”

Clark was born in Pontefract, but began his career in Australia. He joined Doncaster in 2015 before moving to Bradford Bulls and then Hull KR. He has also had loan spells at York City Knights and Featherstone.