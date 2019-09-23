Castleford Tigers forward Nathan Massey in line to return for play-off clash at Salford Red Devils

FORWARD Nathan Massey is in contention for Castleford Tigers' trip to Salford Red Devils on Thursday night.

Massey was forced to sit out of last week's 14-12 victory at Warrington Wolves but was back in training earlier today (Monday).

The 30-year-old has played 26 times for Castleford this season however, he is the only injured player in line for a return this week.

"We are not going to get a lot back, potentially Nathan Massey," said Tigers head coach Daryl Powell.

"He has trained alright today, so potentially he will be back.

"Mike McMeeken won't come back, he has got a really bad dead leg that is going to hang about for a bit."

Powell hailed the effort from his depleted side last week as they kept their season alive with a hard-fought win at Warrington.

Jesse Sene-Lefao was banned for the trip to the Halliwell Jones Stadium and will miss out again on Thursday as he serves the final game of a two-match suspension.

"The boys were fantastic last week. And I have been saying for a while that we are ready for it and up for the challenge," Powell added.

"And hopefully we have got another three games but it is week to week and Salford have been going great.

"So we know it is going to be tough this week."

Castleford have sold close to 900 tickets for Thursday night's decider, with the losing side set to be eliminated from the play-offs.

The club are also offering free coach travel for 700 supporters, an initiative funded by the Tigers players and coaching staff.