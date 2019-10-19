Castleford Tigers groundstaff team in running for top award

The expertise and dedication of the grounds team at Castleford Tigers are once again being recognised by the Institute of Groundsmanship (IOG) Industry Awards with the team being shortlisted for the 2019 IOG Professional Rugby Football League Grounds Team of the Year Award.

The IOG awards highlight the high standards of volunteer and professional groundsmanship, from grassroots to professional stadia level.

Independent judging at each venue will now take place and the winners will be announced Oscars-style at the IOG Industry Awards dinner hosted by BBC TV presenter Dan Walker on Wednesday, October 30 at The Vox, located in Resorts World at the Birmingham NEC.

Castleford Tigers’ grounds team – traditionally one member and now two - has been a finalist for this IOG award for the past five consecutive years and in 2017 won the Award. It is looking to do the same this year.

Head groundsman Stuart Vause is continually seeking to improve the playability and presentation of the pitch and while he achieved that this year – with no loss of games due to the weather – he says that is thanks to being able to replace machinery and purchase new equipment including spiker, tractor-mounted sprayer, field pump, travelling sprinkler, seeding rakes and a new mower.

“The surface has improved again and because of this the pitch usage has increased,” he explained.

Stuart and his assistant consistently produce playing surfaces to meet demands; the main pitch saw 127 usages in the season includes matches involving Yorkshire versus Lancashire and the Australia academy versus Yorkshire.

Also, Castleford was the only Super League club to stage all of its women’s team games at home while the training field was constantly in use every day. Easter and summer kids’ camps are also accommodated.

In addition, Stuart also prepares the stadium for each game by ensuring the terraces, stands and toilets are clean, and he clears all litter after each game. He also prepares the dressing rooms, officials’ room, shower areas and TV gantries while also managing ongoing match day maintenance requests.

At the same time he is the kit manager and will carry out most of the stadium maintenance work including plumbing, brickwork, painting and tiling.

The Castleford team is contesting the IOG Professional Rugby Football League Grounds Team Award with Leigh Sports Village, Greater Manchester.

Organised by the IOG – the leading membership organisation for everyone involved in the management of sports pitches, landscape and amenity facilities – the annual awards embrace categories of entry covering sport, young people and the environment.

