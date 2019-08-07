Castleford Tigers hit by new injury blow with Liam Watts set for spell on sidelines

Castleford Tigers have been dealt a big blow with the loss of in-form forward Liam Watts for at least a month.

Watts, who is riding high in the Man of Steel voting and has been Castleford’s most consistent player this season, is set to sit out this Saturday’s game against London Broncos after picking up two injuries and will miss further games.

Head coach Daryl Powell explained: “Liam Watts will be out and is going to be out for a number of weeks.

“He’s got a couple of injuries, he’s got an ankle injury and a finger injury and he’s set to be out for at least four weeks.

“It’s a fair blow as he’s been a stand-out for most of the year for us.”

Two more players look set to miss the London game, although hooker Paul McShane will return after sitting out the Hull KR match through suspension.

Powell added: “Greg Minikin is a pretty big doubt and Greg Eden will be missing as well, he’s got a minor injury to his ankle and won’t be available.

“There’ll be a few people missing so there’s going to be some opportunities.

“Paul McShane will be back and that will be great for us as he’s an important player and it allows Adam Milner to play in the loose again, which is his preference at the moment.

“In terms of making other changes we had quite a few players who weren’t quite good enough last week, but it’s who we’ve got available to come in and I’ll make decisions as we work through the week.”