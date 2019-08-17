Castleford Tigers identify Lee Gaskell as Huddersfield Giants danger man

Castleford Tigers will be aiming to close down Lee Gaskell in Sunday’s Betfred Super League game after identifying the half-back as a key player in previous games against Huddersfield Giants.

Gaskell raced in for a hat-trick when the Giants played Cas in June and took the man of the match honours despite his team eventually losing 27-26 to a golden point drop-goal.

He has previously been a thorn in the Tigers’ side and is a player highly rated by Cas boss Daryl Powell.

He said: “Lee Gaskell played well against us last time and you’ve just got to try to stop him running.

“If you sit off he’s a very dangerous player, his running game is his biggest threat. He’s a smart player and he’s a player I’ve always liked, his running game in particular.

“He’s tall, rangy, quick and strong and you need to be aware of what he’s going to try to do.”

Gaskell is not the only player the Tigers have to be wary of, according to Powell.

He added: “Some of the things Huddersfield do in attacking positions is very dangerous and we’re going to have to defend well against them.

“Leeming and O’Brien at nine are both dangerous players and there’s a physical threat with Ukuma Ta’ai and Ikahihifo, who’s got back into the team.

“All-round they’re a well coached team, they work hard and put teams under pressure.

“When they play well they are just a dangerous team, they do some real smart things.

“We’re going to need to play well, better than we did last week.”