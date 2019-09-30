Castleford Tigers identify St Helens' Danny Richardson as number one replacement for Luke Gale

CASTLEFORD TIGERS have identified Danny Richardson as their number one replacement for departing half-back Luke Gale.

Gale is expected to become a Leeds Rhinos player tomorrow, with the club holding a press conference to "officially unveil a major new signing."

And 23-year-old St Helens half-back Richardson is on the Tigers' radar as they seek to bring in a replacement.

Richardson was the top points scorer in Super League last year, with 296 points, but has struggled to establish his place in Justin Holbrook's side this term.

He made 34 appearances for the 2018 League Leaders' Shield winners last campaign but has been limited to just 13 games this season.

The 2018 Super League Dream Team player made his last appearance for Saints in a 4-0 win over Castleford at the end of August.

Meanwhile, Gale has not played for Daryl Powell's side in 2019 after sustaining an Achilles injury in January.

The 2017 Man of Steel still has two years left on his current contract at Wheldon Road.