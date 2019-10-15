Castleford Tigers issue injury update on Michael Shenton, Mike McMeeken and six other players

CASTLEFORD Tigers captain Michael Shenton will be fully fit for the start of the club’s pre-season preparations.

Shenton last played for the Tigers in their 37-16 defeat against Catalans Dragons at the end of April.

He has been ruled out by an ankle problem since but Castleford’s head physiotherapist Matt Crowther expects the 33-year-old to be fit before pre-season.

“Shenny would have had a chance of playing in our play-off semi-final had we got there,” said Crowther.

“His injury has progressed very nicely but it was just bad timing for him. He’ll make a full recovery and he’ll start pre-season on day one.”

Meanwhile, Mike McMeeken is expected to return around the start of pre-season after picking up an injury against Wigan.

The second-rower sustained a haematoma in his quad - a severe dead leg - an injury which has kept him out of action for the last four weeks.

Crowther added: “It’s taken some healing has this one and if it had been during the season he would have missed six to eight weeks with this injury.

“He’s four weeks into his recovery now post-season and he’s healing slowly. These things take time but he’ll be ready around the start of pre-season training.”

Junior Moors and Alex Foster won’t return until the start of the season. Moors is undergoing recovery from a hip injury while Foster has undergone surgery on his knee.

“We went to see a consultant last week and he’s given Fozzy the green light to start running in four to six weeks,” Crowther added.

“That will be a similar time to the start of our pre-season but we’ll have to be very careful with his rehab and he won’t train with the boys for a couple of months.”

Jake Trueman and Liam Watts will both be fit for international duty while Nathan Massey and Cheyse Blair will be ready for the start of pre-season after overcoming small injury concerns.