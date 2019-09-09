Castleford Tigers' Jake Trueman nominated for Super League Young Player of the Year award

CASTLEFORD TIGERS half-back Jake Trueman is one of five players to be nominated for this year's Super League Young Player of the Year award.

READ: 'He's just fantastic isn't he?': Castleford Tigers head coach Daryl Powell heaps praise on half-back Jake Trueman.

The 20-year-old has been one of the Tigers' stand-out performers in 2019, helping put Castleford on the cusp the Super League play-offs.

The nominees have been selected by the England Performance Unit, with the winner, who will be chosen by the rugby league media, to be revealed at the at the Super League Awards evening on October 6.

"Jake Trueman followed up his breakthrough season in 2018 with another solid year at Castleford," said the EPU in their reasons for nominating Trueman.

"His efforts have been rewarded with selection to the England Elite Performance Squad."

Trueman scored a hat-trick as Castleford boosted their play-off hopes with a 44-12 win over Hull FC on Thursday night.

The half-back came in for high praise from head coach Daryl Powell, who said in his post-match press conference: “He’s just fantastic isn't he?"

“The boys call him world class. And I think he’s every chance of being that for a long time to come.

“Some of the things he does are so instinctive. He has a cheekiness about his game."

“He’s so unassuming and he’s old school as well. I just love watching him play. He was outstanding."

Harry Newman, who spent the start of the season on dual-reg at Featherstone Rovers, is also up for the award, along with Leeds Rhinos teammate Jack Walker.

The other two nominees are St Helens' Matty Lees and Wigan Warriors youngster Morgan Smithies.