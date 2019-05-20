Castleford Tigers' Jesse Sene-Lefao returns home on compassionate leave

Castleford Tigers have granted Jesse Sene-Lefao leave to return home to Australia on compassionate grounds.

The club’s director of rugby Jon Wells said: “Jesse has returned home with his family last night.

"He knows he will be missed in the short term, but he also knows he has our full support and backing.

"We have placed no timeframe on his return and we will work around Jesse on this one. We are a family club and family comes first.”

Tigers head coach Daryl Powell said: “We have given our blessing to Jesse to return home on compassionate grounds.

"We wish Jesse and his family all the best in this tough situation for them and look forward to welcoming him back in due course.”