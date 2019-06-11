Castleford Tigers: Junior Moors and Jesse Sene-Lefao back in squad for Hull game

Castleford Tigers head coach Daryl Powell has made two changes to his 19-man squad from last week for Thursday night's Betfred Super League game against Hull FC at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle.

Jesse Sene-Lefao returns to the team after landing back in the UK after some time off on compassionate leave and Junior Moors also comes back into the 19-man squad after recovering from a knee injury that has kept him out since Easter Monday’s clash with Catalans Dragons.

The Samoan internationals come into the team in place of Mitch Clark and Chris Clarkson.

Tickets for the game are still available both in store and online.

Castleford Tigers 19-man squad:

24. Cory Aston

35. Cheyse Blair

2. James Clare

18. Matt Cook

5. Greg Eden

23. Will Maher

14. Nathan Massey

1. Peter Mata’utia

12. Mike McMeeken

9. Paul McShane

10. Grant Millington

13. Adam Milner

3. Greg Minikin

16. Junior Moors

32. Jordan Rankin

15. Jesse Sene-Lefao

34. Daniel Smith

6. Jake Trueman

8. Liam Watts