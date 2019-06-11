Castleford Tigers: Junior Moors and Jesse Sene-Lefao back in squad for Hull game

Castleford Tigers head coach Daryl Powell has made two changes to his 19-man squad from last week for Thursday night's Betfred Super League game against Hull FC at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle.
Jesse Sene-Lefao returns to the team after landing back in the UK after some time off on compassionate leave and Junior Moors also comes back into the 19-man squad after recovering from a knee injury that has kept him out since Easter Monday’s clash with Catalans Dragons.
The Samoan internationals come into the team in place of Mitch Clark and Chris Clarkson.
Tickets for the game are still available both in store and online.
Castleford Tigers 19-man squad:
24. Cory Aston
35. Cheyse Blair
2. James Clare
18. Matt Cook
5. Greg Eden
23. Will Maher
14. Nathan Massey
1. Peter Mata’utia
12. Mike McMeeken
9. Paul McShane
10. Grant Millington
13. Adam Milner
3. Greg Minikin
16. Junior Moors
32. Jordan Rankin
15. Jesse Sene-Lefao
34. Daniel Smith
6. Jake Trueman
8. Liam Watts