Castleford Tigers knocked out of Challenge Cup by Hull

Castleford Tigers' Wembley dream is over before it started as they paid for a poor start when knocked out of the Challenge Cup for the third time in five years by Hull.

The Tigers were able to field a stronger side than in recent weeks, but went down 28-12 in their sixth round tie.

Daryl Powell's men ran into a Hull steamroller in the opening quarter and were left with too much to do when finding themselves 20-2 after just 18 minutes.

They kept going to the finish, but it was not enough to keep them in the cup.

Hull made the brighter start only to bomb their first chance when Marc Sneyd's high kick was batted back by Jake Connor to Jack Logan, but the centre dropped the ball attempting to dive over after he was in the clear.

Cas were given a little respite with a couple of penalties, the second of which gave Peter Mata'utia the chance to kick a goal to make it 2-0.

The next Hull try did see them open their account, however, when Connor went over from close range for a try converted by Sneyd.

Four minutes later Sneyd added a penalty for a high tackle by Nathan Massey to make it 8-2.

Mata'utia's restart went out on the full and the home team took full advantage from the resulting set with Josh Griffin's pass sending Bureta Faraimo over for another converted try.

Another Mata'utia restart went out on the full, hitting the line this time and they were to pay the penalty again. Mark Minichiello was held up over the line on two successive plays, but the next play saw Sneyd's high kick knocked back by Connor for Albert Kelly to score. Sneyd's goal made it 20-2 and the Tigers were left with a mountain to climb again.

They slowly came into the contest and put their first points on the board on 29 minutes when Mata'utia's cut out pass sent James Clare over for a try that Mata'utia converted from the touchline.

Clare came close again just before half-time after taking a Cory Aston high kick, but was bundled into touch just short of the line.

Cas continued their better work into the start of the second half and came close again when Greg Minkin was tackled over the sideline just short of the line.

Sneyd nudged Hull further ahead with a penalty, but the Tigers then had a strong spell and were unlucky not to score.

Chris Clarkson knocked on near the line after Hull failed to deal with a high kick then a sixth tackle play looked dangerous until Jesse Sene-Lefao's offload was intercepted with Clare open on the wing.

Chris Green was held up over the line as Hull briefly got back on attack. But the Tigers were pushing hard for a try again on 62 minutes and denied a try by the video referee as Minikin kicked on and the loose ball was then nudged forward by Tuoyo Egodo and Minikin touched the loose ball down over the line only to be offside.

If Cas did not already know it was not their night they knew 11 minutes from time when off the back of a controversial penalty Hull sealed victory with Minichiello going over in the corner. Sneyd added the touchline goal and it was all over bar the shouting.

Cas did get a consolation try as Aston made it four tries in five games, shooting through a gap and showing good pace to race over.

Scorers - Hull: Tries Connor, Faraimo, Kelly, Minichiello; goals Sneyd 6. Castleford: Tries Clare, Aston; goal Mata'utia.

Hull FC: Kelly; Faraimo, Logan, Griffin, Naulago; Connor, Sneyd; Taylor, Houghton, Paea, Manu, Minichiello, Westerman. Subs: Hadley, Green, Matongo, Ellis.

Castleford: Mata'utia; Egodo, Minikin, Blair, Clare; Trueman, Aston; Watts, McShane, Maher, Clarkson, McMeeken, Massey. Subs: Millington, Sene-Lefao, Milner, Cook.

Referee: Robert Hicks.

Half-time: 20-8.