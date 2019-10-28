Castleford Tigers launch new 2020 shirts as part of retail rebrand

Castleford Tigers have unveiled three new playing shirts for the 2020 season and a new retail brand.

Club Castleford will replace the traditional kit manufacturer on the club’s home, away and third shirts, plus associated off-field and training wear.

Tigers say the new brand will give the club greater control of all aspects of its retail operation and the third shirt – with a heritage theme – has been introduced following feedback from fans.

Club managing director, Mark Grattan, said: “The launch of the Club Castleford brand is a really exciting one for our retail operation.

“The UK marketplace is changing rapidly in terms of kit manufacturers and we thought the best option was to set up our own retail brand that puts us 100 per cent in control of our look and image, whilst retaining our current strong partnership with Elite Pro Sports behind the scenes.

“This will ensure all of our products will be designed in Yorkshire and produced in the same factories as before and we’ve done our utmost to listen to feedback with a view to delivering even more quality retail products for the large and diverse fanbase we have.”

Tigers are also putting together a new supporter steering group, to meet bi-monthly. Grattan said: “We’re looking to launch this shortly with a view to starting in the new year and a part of this will be to get fans involved in some of the decisions we make around future merchandise with the chance to input their own ideas on retail and other matters.”

Home and away replica shirts are now on sale through the club’s website and will be available at the club’s stores from Friday.

The third shirt will go on sale next month. Replicas are priced at £35 toddlers, £41 juniors and £46 adults.