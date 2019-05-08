Castleford Tigers leave out Greg Eden as four changes made to 19-man squad

Castleford Tigers head coach Daryl Powell has made four changes to his 19-man squad from last week for Friday's Coral Challenge Cup tie at Hull FC.
The Tigers face Hull in a sixth round match taking place at the KCOM Stadium on Friday (kick-off 7.35pm) with several senior players back in the squad.
James Clare, Jesse Sene-Lefao, Matt Cook and Jordan Rankin return after injury, but fresh injuries have ruled out hooker Paul McShane and prop Daniel Smith.
Winger Greg Eden, meanwhile, has been dropped and is omitted from the squad along with young forward Lewis Peachey.
Tickets are still available for the Coral Challenge Cup game along with coach travel. These can both be bought by fans from either of the Tigers retail stores or online.
Castleford Tigers 19-man squad is:
24. Cory Aston
35. Cheyse Blair
2. James Clare
21. Mitch Clark
33. Chris Clarkson
18. Matt Cook
25. Tuoyo Egodo
23. Will Maher
14. Nathan Massey
1. Peter Mata’utia
12. Mike McMeeken
13. Adam Milner
3. Greg Minikin
29. Jacques O’Neill
32. Jordan Rankin
15. Jesse Sene-Lefao
6. Jake Trueman
27. Calum Turner
8. Liam Watts