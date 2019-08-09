Castleford Tigers left frustrated at number of losses in close contests

Castleford Tigers head coach Daryl Powell has spoken about the frustration he has felt at the number of close games his side have lost this season.

Last week's 27-26 defeat to Hull KR was the second game to be lost to a golden point while the Tigers also lost by two points in tight contests with Wigan Warriors and Huddersfield Giants.

Had they won half of those matches they would now be sat in third place and victories in all of them would have put Cas in second spot instead of the seventh they find themselves in.

"Frustrating just doesn't do it justice to be honest," said Tigers boss Powell.

"We were in a great position to win the game (at Hull KR), but then some real poor defensive efforts and lack of rugby intelligence cost us a game we clearly should have won.

"We just didn't have the clear heads to win a game that was pretty important to us.

"We had clear cut chances to win it late on. We had a penalty just to the left hand side of the posts that we miss then we have a drop-goal attempt that gets charged down and we lack composure.

"We've got some important players missing, but there's no excuses for losing that game.

"I expected us to win, we were in a position to win it and we couldn't go on with it so it was disappointing."

On the bitter feeling of a second golden point defeat, Powell added: "It is very frustrating when you have had an opportunity twice in these games and we haven't passed the ball to the half-back who was waiting to drop the goal.

"Both were in regular time and we have ended up losing both golden point games just through lack of clarity and composure.

"We've lost some really close games this year that have been really frustrating."