Castleford Tigers looking to fend off Wigan interest in Mitch Clark

Castleford Tigers boss Daryl Powell wants strong running forward Mitch Clark to stay at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle beyond the end of his current contract.

Clark, who is out of contract at the end of this season, has been linked with a move to Wigan Warriors, but is still very much wanted at Castleford.

Head coach Powell confirmed that the player had been offered a new deal, as Mitch Clark himself told the Pontefract & Castleford Express last week.

But after hearing of rival clubs' interest Powell said: "I've heard those rumours about Wigan with Mitch Clark, but he's a player I really like so we'll definitely try to retain Mitch and that's what we're trying to do.

"We have made him an offer. I would hope he will accept, but you never know."