Castleford Tigers looking to freshen up their squad for 2020

Daryl Powell has admitted the time has come to freshen up his Castleford Tigers squad.

Tyla Hepi was confirmed as the Tigers' first new signing for 2020 this week and more will be on the horizon as the Castleford head coach looks to change things a little for next season.

With Mitch Clark's move to Wigan Warriors confirmed and Greg Minikin expected to sign for Hull KR there will be movement out of the club at the end of the year.

Half-back Jamie Ellis has been linked with a move to Salford and several fringe players have yet to have their future decided for next year.

Cas boss Powell said: "It's a challenge of getting the right fit for your club, the right skill sets and the players you think you can help to achieve their potential.

"There are times when your team just needs freshening up and we're probably at that stage a little bit where you want fresh blood in.

"Some players decide to leave and we didn't recruit much this year so for next year it's probably the right time that we do change things up a little bit."

Powell added: "For us there's a couple of decisions that got taken out of our hands. You move on and you look to recruit and want to come out of it the other side being stronger than what you've been this season.

"But we've got to get this season sorted first, we're right in the middle of it.

"It's hard because you have a date where you have to give notice of when they are going to leave and it creates a bit of a stir when players go to other clubs.

"It's about being respectful around this time with recruitment and making sure the message gets out at the right time and in the right way - which hasn't always been the case this season so far."