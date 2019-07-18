Castleford Tigers looking to put a marker down in Warrington Wolves game

Head coach Daryl Powell wants his Castleford Tigers team to take the opportunity to put a marker down against the top Super League teams when they host Warrington Wolves on Sunday.

The Tigers have a poor record against the teams currently in the top five this year with just three wins from 10 matches so far so need to show they mean business as genuine contenders come the end of the season.

Warrington’s star-studded line-up have already beaten Cas twice in 2019, but after an encouraging display in both attack and defence in a 36-16 derby win at Wakefield Trinity the Tigers believe they have an opportunity for some payback at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle this week.

Cas boss Powell told the Express: “We just need to play well. We looked a little bit more fluent with the ball last week and we’re looking to build on that.

“We’ve got a good opportunity to work on combinations this week and we’re looking forward to this challenge.

“We are able to have a few more sessions to prepare. We’ve got to get the balance right of players’ time on the field and how much they work, but getting our accuracy right against these boys is going to be really important.

“They’ve beaten us twice, but we’re looking to put a marker down against the better teams. This is a good chance for us to do that.”

Powell is hoping lessons have been learned from the previous meetings with the Wolves this year.

He said: “There hasn’t been much between the teams in the two games.

“You’ve got to take your chances and got to defend well, particularly in the middle of the field because anything quick and Daryl Clark’s going to cause you trouble. So managing contact around the middle is pretty important.

“Blake Austin when he runs is a threat and tough to manage.

“We were a little bit unlucky in the first game at Warrington. Paul McShane dropped the ball early on with the line open, which would have put us 10-0 up. They got back at us, but I thought we played well.

“The second game was a little bit scrappy from us, but we weren’t that far away.”

Warrington have lost two of their last three matches, but Powell believes they still carry some huge threats.

He explained: “They had a couple of people missing for the Salford game last week and they should be back this week.

“Over the season they’ve been pretty good. They’ve got some dangerous players in there, obviously Blake Austin’s been big for them and Daryl Clark’s been outstanding since he’s been there.

“The pack’s good, Cooper likes an offload and Hill’s been good for a fair while there now. Charnley does all sorts of stuff at the play-the-ball, which he is not getting away with so much now, but he’s still dangerous.

“They are a good side, you’ve got to be mindful that their threats are everywhere across the field.”