Castleford Tigers make four changes to 19-man squad for Wakefield Trinity derby

Castleford Tigers head coach Daryl Powell has made four changes to his 19-man squad for Friday’s match at Wakefield Trinity.

Jake Trueman and Tuoyo Egodo return following head assessments last week, while young hooker Jacques O’Neill steps into the squad and back rower Oliver Holmes returns for the first time since April when the Tigers hosted Wakefield at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle.

Greg Eden, Cory Aston, Mitch Clark and Matt Cook drop out from last week’s 19-man squad.

Tickets for the game are available to buy online and from the Tigers Den in Carlton Lanes and the Castleford Tigers Sports Super Store in Xscape Yorkshire.

Castleford Tigers’ 19-man squad is:

35. Cheyse Blair

2. James Clare

33. Chris Clarkson

25. Tuoyo Egodo

11. Oliver Holmes

23. Will Maher

14. Nathan Massey

1. Pete Mata’utia

12. Mike McMeeken

9. Paul McShane

10. Grant Millington

13. Adam Milner

3. Greg Minikin

29. Jacques O’Neill

32. Jordan Rankin

15. Jesse Sene-Lefao

34. Daniel Smith

6. Jake Trueman

8. Liam Watts