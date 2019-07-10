Castleford Tigers make four changes to 19-man squad for Wakefield Trinity derby

Castleford Tigers head coach Daryl Powell has made four changes to his 19-man squad for Friday’s match at Wakefield Trinity.
Jake Trueman and Tuoyo Egodo return following head assessments last week, while young hooker Jacques O’Neill steps into the squad and back rower Oliver Holmes returns for the first time since April when the Tigers hosted Wakefield at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle.
Greg Eden, Cory Aston, Mitch Clark and Matt Cook drop out from last week’s 19-man squad.
Castleford Tigers’ 19-man squad is:
35. Cheyse Blair
2. James Clare
33. Chris Clarkson
25. Tuoyo Egodo
11. Oliver Holmes
23. Will Maher
14. Nathan Massey
1. Pete Mata’utia
12. Mike McMeeken
9. Paul McShane
10. Grant Millington
13. Adam Milner
3. Greg Minikin
29. Jacques O’Neill
32. Jordan Rankin
15. Jesse Sene-Lefao
34. Daniel Smith
6. Jake Trueman
8. Liam Watts