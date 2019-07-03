Castleford Tigers make two changes to squad for Leeds Rhinos clash

Castleford Tigers head coach Daryl Powell has named his 19-man squad for the third match in The Clash series against Leeds Rhinos,

The Tigers take on West Yorkshire rivals Leeds Rhinos on Friday at The Mend-A-Hose Jungle as they look to make it back to back victories.

Powell has made two changes to his 19-man squad with Greg Eden and Mitch Clark stepping in following concussion injuries suffered by both Tuoyo Egodo and Jake Trueman in last Sunday’s match against the Broncos.

Both the Tigers and the Rhinos have one win each in The Clash series of matches in 2019, the first went Leeds’ way after a dramatic drop-goal golden point victory and the second match saw Castleford win by a 22-point margin.

Tickets for Friday's game are available online and in both the Tigers’ retail stores.

Castleford Tigers 19-man squad:

24. Cory Aston

35. Cheyse Blair

2. James Clare

21. Mitch Clark

33. Chris Clarkson

18. Matt Cook

5. Greg Eden

23. Will Maher

14. Nathan Massey

1. Pete Mata’utia

12. Mike McMeeken

9. Paul McShane

10. Grant Millington

13. Adam Milner

3. Greg Minikin

32. Jordan Rankin

15. Jesse Sene-Lefao

34. Daniel Smith

8. Liam Watts