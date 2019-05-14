Castleford Tigers name 19-man squad for Leeds Rhinos game

Castleford Tigers head coach Daryl Powell has made two changes to his 19-man squad for the away game at Leeds Rhinos on Thursday.

The Tigers head to Emerald Headingley trying to avoid a fifth straight defeat in all competitions and have Paul McShane and Grant Millington in their 19-man squad after both were late additions in Castleford's last game against Hull FC. Greg Eden comes back in after being left out of the Coral Challenge Cup sixth round team with youngster Brad Jinks included for the first time and in with a chance of making his senior debut.

Chris Clarkson and Will Maher drop out of the team after playing at the KCOM Stadium. Calum Turner and Jacques O’Neill are the other two that make way in the squad.

Tickets and coach travel for the game are still available form the Tigers stores and online.

Castleford Tigers' 19-man squad is:

24. Cory Aston

35. Cheyse Blair

2. James Clare

21. Mitch Clark

18. Matt Cook

5. Greg Eden

25. Tuoyo Egodo

36. Brad Jinks

14. Nathan Massey

1. Peter Mata’utia

12. Mike McMeeken

9. Paul McShane

10. Grant Millington

13. Adam Milner

3. Greg Minikin

32. Jordan Rankin

15. Jesse Sene-Lefao

6. Jake Trueman

8. Liam Watts